Former Ghana defender Joe Addo credits new Black Stars technical team for rebranding the team

13 minutes ago | Sports News

Former Ghana defender Joe Addo has lauded the new technical team of the Black Stars for giving the team a new face after their shambolic and shameful performance in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The Stars' put up a sumptuous performance against the Walia Antelopes of Ethiopia in the opening group game of the 2019 AFCON winning 5-0 in the process.

And the former Hearts of Oak legend believes that the Kwasi Appiah-led technical team must be hailed for the reshaping of the team and their great performance.

'Right now I think the euphoria is picking up. I believe the appointment of the new technical team has changed the Black Stars,' he said on the Football Legends Night Show on GhOne TV.

The Black Stars in 2014 incurred the wrath of Ghanaians after the players held the team hostage in demand of their appearance fees ahead of their last group game with Portugal with threats of boycotting the game.

But the atmosphere seems to have changed when the hit five past the Ethiopians a fortnight ago.

'From 2014 till today, I will say things have changed. If you had asked me the same question two months ago, I would say no but for now, a lot has changed.'

'We can tell from the attendance at the Baba Yara Stadium last Sunday that the fans are now coming. And the new technical team must be credited for that,' he added.

The Black Stars are currently in Houston, Texas ahead of a double header friendly with Mexico and the USA.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter                    

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

