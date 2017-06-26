TOP STORIES
Kotoko's coach excited as strikers start scoring goals
Kumasi, June 26, GNA - Asante Kotoko Head Coach, Steve Polack, has applauded two of his strikers - Obed Owusu and Yakubu Mohammed, for rediscovering their goal-scoring form.
The duo had for some time now struggled to score goals and come under a barrage of criticism from the impatient and fanatic fans of the club.
Owusu and Mohammed ended their goal drought on Saturday, as they hit the back of the net in each half of the premier league match between Kotoko and Wa All Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, last Saturday.
Owusu scored first in the 18th with Mohammed doubling the lead on the 53rd minute.
Coach Polack, in a post-match interview with the GNA Sports, said he was excited - happy for the two players, adding that, the goals would relieve them of the intense pressure.
Owusu had since September, last year, not scored in a league match, while Mohammed, who netted four goals in his first six matches, had also gone without a goal for about six months.
The coach said 'I hope they will be a little more relaxed now in doing what they are assigned to do in our subsequent fixtures'.
On the injury situation of strikers Abass Mohammed and Sadique Adams, he expressed optimism that they would recover on time to strengthen the squad.
The medical team, he said, had given positive assessment about their recovery, and that they were likely to join the team soon.
He praised the team for showing tactical-discipline in the match against All Stars and said that was key to their victory, which has brought Kotoko back to the race for the title.
The Porcupine Warriors are currently occupying the fourth position on 29 points - eight clear points behind the league leaders.
GNA
By Stephen Asante, GNA
