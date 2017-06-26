TOP STORIES
Bepong Methodist Primary wins 2017 Milo U13 tourney
Accra, June 26, GNA - Bepong Methodist Primary School from Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region emerged winners in the MILO U-13 Champions League (MCL) played over the weekend.
The championship was organized by Nestle Ghana Limited in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service.
This is the second time Bepong Methodist school has emerged winners of the competition. Their first victory was in 2015.
Bepong defeated Redeem Methodist Primary 4-1 in the final game of the competition.
The three-day event, held at the Nduom Stadium in Elmina saw 10 schools drawn from the ten regions competing.
They are Bepong Methodist Primary (Eastern Region), Ashaiman No. 5 Primary (Greater Accra), Redeem Methodist Primary (Volta Region) and St. Monica Anglican Primary (Central Region).
The rest are Dankwakrom (Western Region), Hwedien (Brong Ahafo), St. Theresa (Ashanti Region), Bagabaga Primary (Northern), Finsi R/C Primary (Upper West) and Mother Theresa Primary (Upper East).
At the end of the competition it was Bepong, who walked away with GH¢15,000, phone Tablets for each player, a Trophy, Branded Footballs, Certificates and MILO Products.
Bagabaga Primary also defeated Dankwakrom to take the third place.
This year saw an increase in both the cash prizes and products given to winners and participants.
The MCL National Champion was given GH¢15, 000 compared with the GH¢10,000 received last year, with the First and Second runners up receiving GH¢10,000 and 5,000 respectively instead of GH¢3,000 and GH¢2,000 the teams received in 2016.
Again, all participants in this year's event went home with a certificate of participation signed by the MD of Nestle Ghana Ltd and Tournament icon - Stephen Appiah.
They also took home branded MILO footballs, Jerseys and assorted souvenirs/Nestle products.
Trophies and cash prizes were given to the Fair play winner, Goal king, Best Goalkeeper and the Golden boots.
Mrs Funmi Osineye, Category Business Manager, Beverages at Nestle Ghana Limited expressed her happiness about how the 2017 edition of the MLO Champions League has been remarkable for the Milo brand.
She said 'It has been a remarkable tourney for the brand this year, as not less than 9,995 pupils participated in the championship across all the 10 regions.
'As a brand, Milo believes that sports is a great teacher, it has the qualities that set the foundations for a child's future and it teaches positive values that build children of substance.
"It is through participating in sports that children learn to find courage over fear, work as a team, be respectful and learn how to lead'.
She praised the Ghana Education Service for the support it has given to the brand throughout the years.
'It is noteworthy that Nestle and the Ghana Education Service had maintained a strong relationship over the past decades through organization of various sporting events together and this is the demonstration of our relentless contribution to grassroots sports development'.
Jones Adjei of Bepong Methodist Primary won the best player of the tournament as well as the Goal King Awards by netting six goals.
Alhassan Bukari of Redeem Methodist won the best goalkeeper award with the Upper West Region going home with the Fair Play Award.
Dr. Papa Kwesi Ndoum, the Bank roller of Elmina Sharks and owner of the Ndoum stadium, Nana Kodwo Condua VI the Paramount Chief of Edina, Officials from Nestle Ghana Limited, the Central Regional Minister, Kwamina Duncan, Officials of the GES, Representatives from the GFA and the GOC as well as the Regional Coordinating Council were all present at the event.
GNA
By Edna A. Quansah, GNA
