TOP STORIES
What I think of today is what I will achieve in the future if only if I am focused.By: SAMMY
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Amputee Football Association Congratulates Chief Imam, Muslims At Ramadan
The Ghana Amputee Football Association (GAFA) has congratulated the National Chief Imam and all Muslims in Ghana on the successful completion of their month-long fast and Eid Ul Fitr Celebration.
In a statement signed by Rev. Richard Nii Amartey Adesah, Chairman of GAFA, the Association expressed its delight in seeing Muslims go through the Holy Month, offering prayers to the nation and the world at large.
“It is a delight for us to witness Muslims devote time to pray for the nation and the world during the Holy Month and to commit themselves to a higher level of holiness and piety; we are convinced that your prayers and devotions to Allah have been accepted,” Rev Adesah stated.
He wished them well in the celebrations, entreating them to extend the higher acts of kindness beyond the month.
He specifically thanked the Chief Imam and Patron of GAFA, Sheik Dr. Nuhu Sharubutu, for his fatherly role to the Association and the tremendous support he has offered the Management and players of the Amputee Football Team.
“As our Patron, we want to use this occasion to thank you (Chief Iman) for your fatherly love and the support you have offered us over the years as our Chief Patron; we feel privileged and look forward to more.”
“Your prayers to Allah for the team have been a source of strength to the leadership and playing body,” he said.
Rev. Adesah disclosed that, the Ghana National Amputee Football Team, the Black Challenge, would be playing a special Commemorative Match to celebrate Eid and also honor Sheik Dr. Sharubutu.
“The match will be played between the Professional Players from Turkey and the Local Players this month at the Wembley Stadium at Kotobabi and it is in honor of the Chief Imam and Muslims in the country,”
He encouraged Muslims and Ghanaians in general to throng the Wembley Stadium to watch the match.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News