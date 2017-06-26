TOP STORIES
“Business Is Done Better On The Golf Course Than In The Board Room,” Says Mr. Sam Addo
Mr. Samuel Addo [General Manager, MTN Business] has explained the experience and opportunities business executives derive from playing golf.
“Business is all about networking. In fact, it is said that business is done better on the golf course than in the board room,” Mr. Sam Addo told the press at the MTN Classic Invitational Golf Tournament played at the Tema Country Golf Club on Saturday, June 25, 2017.
Mr. Sam Addo however, reckoned that having time to exercise is one of the biggest concerns of top executives of today.
“Golf is a sport and the fact that you need to be healthy to be able to do anything without pain so for anybody who turns up you have the opportunity to exercise and to most top executives that is one of their main challenges,” he noted.
Mr. Addo further reiterated that MTN has moved from being a telecommunication Company to bringing people to a whole digital world.
The MTN Classic Invitational Golf Tournament is proudly sponsored by the most cherished and trusted telecommunications brand in Ghana - MTN.
