TOP STORIES
IT S NICE TO SAY THANKYOUBy: Edward Osei Prempeh
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
FC Twente confirm Yaw Yeboah not with club for new season after loan expiration
Dutch side FC Twente have confirmed Ghana midfielder Yaw Yeboah will not stay with them this season.
The club started their pre season training on Saturday with the enterprising youngster.
Yeboah was one of three players who joined the club on loan for the season.
He scored two goals in 26 Eredivisie appearances.
The 20-year-old is owned by English giants Manchester City and has been recalled by the Citizens.
Yaw Yeboah
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News