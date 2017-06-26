modernghana logo

FC Twente confirm Yaw Yeboah not with club for new season after loan expiration

31 minutes ago | Sports News

Dutch side FC Twente have confirmed Ghana midfielder Yaw Yeboah will not stay with them this season.

The club started their pre season training on Saturday with the enterprising youngster.

Yeboah was one of three players who joined the club on loan for the season.

He scored two goals in 26 Eredivisie appearances.
The 20-year-old is owned by English giants Manchester City and has been recalled by the Citizens.

