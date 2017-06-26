TOP STORIES
Manchester City recall Ghanaian duo Thomas Agyepong and Yaw Yeboah for pre-season
English giants Manchester City have recalled Ghana duo Thomas Agyepong and Yaw Yeboah for pre-season.
The two Ghana internationals had successful loan spells with Dutch sides for last season.
Yeboah was a key man for FC Twente where he scored two goals in 26 league appearances.
Winger Agyepong was in full flight for second-tier NAC Breda who managed to secure promotion to the top-flight in the play-offs.
The former Ghana U17 captain scored two goals in 27 appearances.
Yaw Yeboah
