modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Manchester City recall Ghanaian duo Thomas Agyepong and Yaw Yeboah for pre-season

- ghanasoccernet.com
31 minutes ago | Sports News

English giants Manchester City have recalled Ghana duo Thomas Agyepong and Yaw Yeboah for pre-season. 

The two Ghana internationals had successful loan spells with Dutch sides for last season.

Yeboah was a key man for FC Twente where he scored two goals in 26 league appearances.

Winger Agyepong was in full flight for second-tier NAC Breda who managed to secure promotion to the top-flight in the play-offs.

The former Ghana U17 captain scored two goals in 27 appearances.

Yaw Yeboah

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

Ghana School of Law can run shift system – lecturer

25 June 2017

NACOB Grabs Ruby Cocaine Cash

24 June 2017

quot-img-1BE YOUSELF THE CHANCE THAT FOR YOU WISH FOR THIS WORLD

By: akoaso,HH Germany quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35184.3562
Euro4.87304.8770
Pound Sterling5.53725.5441
Swiss Franc4.49014.4943
Canadian Dollar3.28193.2842
S/African Rand0.33670.3369
Australian Dollar3.29583.3026
body-container-line