GPL Week 19 Review: Kotoko break home jinx as Hearts whip Sharks- All results, scorers and league table

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Kumasi Asante Kotoko handed Wa All Stars a painful 2-1 defeat to break a three months jinx of not winning a Ghana Premier League game at home.

Goals from Obed Owusu and Yakubu Mohammed brought life back into Steve Polack's side as his two striker fetched a goal each.

Wa All pulled one back later on in the game but it was too little to warrant a come-back.

At the Nduom Stadium in Elmina, Hearts of Oak silenced the teeming home fans as in-form Thomas Abbey and Kwame Kizito struck for the Phobians as Elmina Sharks looked on helplessly.

Both Aduana Stars and WAFA failed to win their respective away ties.

Below are the results, scorers and league table:

SATURDAY
Kotoko   2-1  WaAll Stars
Obed Owusu   Kwaku Asuadzi
Yakubu Mohammad
SUNDAY
 Bolga  All Stars                0-0        WAFA*

Elmina Sharks  0-2 Hearts of Oak                    Thomas Abbey

Kwame Kizito
Bechem  1-1 Medeama
Amed Toure   Latif Salifu
Ashgold   3-0  Inter Allies
-Hans Kwofie (2)
-Daniel Godza
Chelsea  1-1    Dwarfs
Stephen Sarfo  Nicholas Gyan
Olympics  0-1    Liberty
Michael Ampadu
Tema Youth  1-0  Aduana                                                                 Theophilus Ogoe (P)

