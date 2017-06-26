TOP STORIES
UPPER WEST DIVISION TWO – ZONE B: Peerless Suntaa SC cruise to fabulous finish against Sombo Freedom Stars to maintain unbeaten run
High flying Suntaa SC stormed to their fourth straight win in the ongoing third tier league in the Upper West Region pipping Sombo Freedom Stars at the Pepsi Park.
The runaway leaders accounted for the three contested points on the road to Sombo Freedom Stars thanks to their inspirational center back Yakubu Nuhu 'Azaa'.
The former Bazooka FC centre back unleashed a stunner just past the 70 minutes mark to beat the in-form David Domanbang.
It was the second goal for Nuhu whose pile-driver at home to Busa Golden FC look destined to win the goal of the season gong.
The crucial win at the Pepsi Park, opened a five point gap at the summit of the log with a 100 percent win rate and 4 clean sheets to match as well.
Goal keeper for the high flying leaders, Dennis Votere, yet to concede a goal in 360 minutes of league action, denied Sombo Freedom a well-deserved leveler with a stylish one-hand save to keep his clean sheet intact.
Suntaa SC next host Dondoli-based Discipline Youth for match day five.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
