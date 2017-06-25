TOP STORIES
Agyiri, others emerge winners at MTN Classic Golf tourney
Accra, June 25, GNA - Prince Agyiri, Augustine Mensah, Constance Awuni and Gladys Awuni emerged winners in their respective categories in the MTN Classic Golf tourney held at the Tema Golf City Club on Saturday.
This year's tourney drew participation from about 80 golfers across the country to compete for honours.
The competition also created an opportunity for the golfers to network with fellow Chief Executive Officers and decision makers in the Business Community.
In the Men's division Group A, Agyiri placed first with a score of 41 ahead of E. T Mensah's 37 and Patrick Tender, who scored a net of 35.
Agyiri walked home with a Samsung's new model S8 phone, a trophy and an MTN modem as his prize.
The second and third placed winners also received a trophy, phones from Huawei and a modem for their efforts.
Augustine Mensah won the Men's Group B category with a net score of 34 followed by Eric Asare 31 and Gorkeh Sekyim 30.
Mensah took home a Huawei G8, trophy and an MTN modem,whilst the other two picked a trophy each, a Huawei Y6 phone and modems as their prizes.
In the Ladies Group Constance Awuni topped the group with a score of 35 to take a Samsung S8 Phone, trophy and an MTN modem whilst Gladys Awuni came first in the other ladies' category. She received a trophy, a Huawei G8 phone and a modem from MTN as her prize.
The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Sam Addo said he was impressed by the turnout at the Tema Golf Country despite the bad weather in the morning.
He congratulated the winners, saying, " I'm impressed by your performance and our purpose for organising the event has been accomplished ".
The MTN Classic golf tourney is an annual event, which provides the platform for networking and exercising.
GNA
By Edna A. Quansah, GNA
