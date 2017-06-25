TOP STORIES
Tema Golfers Sweep Prizes At 7th MTN Classic Tournament
Prince Agyiri led the Tema Country Golf Club team to sweep most of the prizes at the seventh MTN Classic Golf Tournament hosted by the Tema Club on Saturday.
Agyiri who placed first in the Men’s Division Group A over handicap 0-14 took home a glass trophy plus a Samsung 58 phone and MTN modem.
E. T. Mensah took the second position with a trophy and Huawei G8 phone plus MTN modem. Patrick Tender was third and also had a Huawei Y6 phone and MTN modem as Godwin Asim got the fourth position.
The Men’s Group B over handicap 19 -28 was won by Augustine Mensah wit Eric Asare second and Gorkem Sekyim third. They all received Huawei phones.
In the Ladies Group A over handicap 0-20, Constance Awuni was first, followed by Carthy Fabbi and Jessica Tei for the second and third prizes respectively.
Gladys Awuni was first in the Ladies Group B with Rubabat Oseni picking the runners up position to collect trophies, Huawei phones and mtn modems.
Sam Addo of MTN Business who hosted the event commended the golfers for defying the weather to come and play for fitness and honous, noting that the patronage was encouraging as the MTN Classic has innovative solutions for business problems.
The said MTN focuses on innovative services and offers opportunities for business people and golfers.
He revealed some of MTN operations like the insurance which is helping people as well as other services like the tracking device.
He hailed the winners and urged other golfers to practice better to become winners next time.
