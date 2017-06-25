TOP STORIES
Match Report: Berekum Chelsea 1-1 Ebusua Dwarfs- Excellent Michael Abu rescues vital point for ten-man Crabs
Late Alfred Nii Quaye's penalty miss cost Berekum Chelsea maximum points as they were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Ebusua Dwarfs in week 19 of the Ghana Premier League at the Berekum Golden City Park.
Goalkeeper Michael Abu prevented Stephen Sarfo from scoring his seventh goal of the campaign after he parried a skewed shot from close range.
In the 17th minute, Alfred Okai Quaye brilliantly weaved his way through the defense of Dwarfs but failed to beat the impressive Michael Abu.
The home kept fluffing their lines as Stephen Sarfo again was put through again but he wasted too much time on ball as Dwarfs defender Christopher Bonney recovered to take the sting out of the striker's fierce shot.
League's top scorer Nicholas Gyan could have put Dwarfs ahead in the 30th minute when he miscued James Esso's superb cross with a failed scissor kick attempt.
Just after the break, substitute midfielder Stephen Amankona thought he's opened the scoring for the home side after he was left unmarked in the 18-yard box but the impregnable Mohammed Abu once again came to the rescue of his side by punching the ball to corner kick.
Against the round of play, the Golden City Park went silent after tireless winger Alhaji Mustapha's fierce shot was blocked by goalkeeper John Mosi, but the ball fell kindly to the onrushing Nicholas Gyan to power home his tenth goal of the campaign in the 51st minute.
Stephen Bentil was given his marching orders in the 57th minute when he barged into Stephen Amankona just outside the 18-yard box, but the resulting free kick went direct into the waiting arms of goalkeeper Michael Abu.
Dwarfs were punished for the numerical deficit three minutes later as Chelsea leveled the score line via strike Stephen Sarfo's lofty header, which was miscalculated by Michael Abu.
In the 71st minute, Stephen Amankona wasted a glorious opportunity to put his side ahead after he was put through by Stephen Sarfo.
James Esso was not decisive when he put through one-on-one against goalkeeper John Mosi in the 75th minute.
Chelsea thought they have won the maximum points when Stephen Sarfo tuck home from close range after Michael Abu spilled Stephen Amankona's long drive but the goal was flagged for offside by referee Cecil Fleischer to the displeasure of the home fans.
The home were awarded a controversial penalty in the 86th minute after Stephen Sarfo was adjudged to have been brought down by Christopher Bonney but Michael Abu saved Alfred Nii Okai Quaye's resulting spot kick.
Both sides had half chances to win the day but failed to hit the back of the net as the match ended in a draw.
