Mahadi Calls For More Support For Fencing After Successful Inter Schools Tournament
The President of the Ghana Fencing Association (GFA) Mr. Mohammed Mahadi believes the decision organize the first competition among seniors high schools was to expose the students to the sport.
Threetown High School (Thresec) and Sogakope Senior High School (Sogasco) were declared winners of the fist ever 2017 Hungarian Ambassador Fencing Cup held at the RLG Hathramani Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium.
The two Volta region based schools, Thresec and Sogasco, who won in the male and female categories respectively in the inter schools Fencing championship received air tickets to Hungary for training camps and competition.
Threesec beat Azoka Memorial from the Northern Region by 15-13 whilst Sogasco defeated Thresec females 12-8 to emerge victors.
The competition drew participants from seven schools namely, Sogakope Senior High and Threetown Senior High from Volta Region, Azoka Memorial and Bawko Technical High from the Upper East Region, Ningo Senior High and Accra Academy from Greater Accra and Kumasi Wesley Senior High from Ashanti region, with a total number of 35 fencers representing the schools.
The event was otganised by the Ghana Fencing Federation (GFF) in collaboration with the Hungarian Embassy, to promote the baby discipline at the second cycle institutions.
He praised the the fencers for their high standard of performance and hoped that more institutions would join in future.
Mr. Mahadi said the event serves as a platform to get fencers into the cadet and junior national teams.
He noted the fencing National team is currently preparing for the World Fencing Championship in Germany this year and hoped the Ministry of Youth and Sports would assist in their participation.
The President of GFA awarded a ceritificate of appreciation to the International Fencing Federation's (FIE) President Mr. Alisher Usmanov, through the Russia Embassy, for supporting the training of the sports masters to promote the game.
He said the training of the coaches, supported by the International Charity Fund is currently underway at the National Fencing Academy in Accra.
The event was supported by Hungarian companies, HAD, The Path Sports Management and PBT, as well as Silver Star Auto, Kingdom Books and Stationery and Koala.
