Accra Mayor Disappoints Sports Fans On Olympic Day Celebrations
The Mayor of Accra Hon. Adjei Sowah failed to turn up for the much-published Olympic Day Run which was held in Accra on Saturday with a walk and other sporting activities.
The Mayor who was supposed to lead the walk and also deliver a message could not turn up like other respected personalities like MP for Ablekuma South, Hon. Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, MP for Korle Klotey, Hon Ezenator Rawlings, MP for Odododiodoo, Hon. Nii Lantey Vanderpuije, MP for La Dadekotopone, Hon. Vincent Sowah Odotei, Minister of Youth & Sports Hon. Isaac Asiamah and his depuy Pius Enam Hadzide.
However, despite the absence of the hounourables, the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President, Ben Nuno Mensah and his executive board members led the walk in the rains with inspirational music by a brass band, and were later joined by the Deputy Minister of Health, Hon. Tina Mensah.
The Director of the National Sport Authority (NSA) Mr. Osafo Mensah also linked with the walkers comprising various selected Keep Fit Clubs at the Tennis Courts of the stadium where he promised that his outfit is ever ready to support sporting activities that would benefit Ghanaians.
Ben Nunoo Mensah revealed the significance of the walk and how the Olympic Movement came about.
He encouraged the participants to take sports serious as it makes them fit and has can create jobs.
The Deputy Minister of Health, Hon. Tina Mensah urged Ghanaians to be conscious about theor health and engage in physical activities, not only sitting behind computers or busy operating mobile phones.
She adviced the youth especially to do more exercises to avoid cardiovascular ailments and thanked the GOC for the function which involved persons from different backgrounds including kids aged 6 years and some old ladies.
After the walk which was beset with rains, the participants were refreshed with Verna mineral water and Rush energy drinks from Trillium Ghana Ltd.
Later, there were demonstration of some disciplines like weight lifting, judo, boxing, fencing, lawn tennis, taekwondo, rugby and table tennis.
