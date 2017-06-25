TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom receives emotional message from wife after FIFA ban
Samuel Inkoom's wife, Omega, has offered her support to husband after FIFA banned the defender for cheating an agent in a transfer deal back in 2014.
The 28-year-old has been ordered to pay creditor Curtis Willet $65,000 or in default serve a one-year ban.
Inkoom failed to pay the agent his full share of the booty after he was transferred from Ukrainian side Dnipro three years ago.
"YOU RAISE US UP SO WE CAN STAND THE MOUNTAIN, YOU RAISE US UP TO WALK ON STORMY SEAS, WE ARE STRONG WHEN WE ARE ON YOUR SHOULDERS, YOU RAISE US UP TO MORE THAN WE CAN BE #Wearegrateful #happysabbath #inkoomclan #inkoomfamily #inkoombabies #mystrength #ilovemyfamily I LOVE YOU SO MUCH S.I ."
The former Kotoko defender was dragged to the world governing body for being in debt to his landlord during his time with Major Soccer League side DC United.
The Ghana international, who is being tracked by Belgian outfit Gent, has been angling for a return to the Black Stars.
Samuel Inkoom
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
