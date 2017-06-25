modernghana logo

FIFA agent Oliver Arthur confident of Boakye-Yiadom landing a big career move

- ghanasoccernet.com
16 minutes ago | Sports News

Representative of Richmond Boakyi Yiadom, Oliver Arthur is confident of his client landing a big move in the ongoing European summer transfer window following his remarkable performance at Red Star Belgrade in the season gone by. 

Boakyi-Yiadom, who spent last season on loan at the Serbian giants from Italian second tier side Latina, plundered in 16 goals in as many games as the club finished second to Partizan Belgrade.

And his agent, Oliver Arthur has indicated that the form Boakyi-Yiadom exhibited in Serbia will propel him to a big move this summer.

'I think it got into him a little bit excited when everybody was talking about him. Juventus called Boakye and I think as a young and upcoming player, it got the better side of him and he slowed down his performance."

'So when the opportunity came that he had to join Red Star, he said No, but I spoke to him, this is the time you have to prove to people that you can still come back."

'So he got the opportunity again, went there and did fantastic, Boakye is a free player now because Latina is gone bankrupt so we looking at the best option for him next season."

The former Ghana youth striker is now a free agent player after his parent club Latina were demoted to the lower division in Italy after going Bankrupt.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

