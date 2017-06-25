modernghana logo

German legend Bastian Schweinsteiger hails 'exceptional' David Accam after hat-trick

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Former Bayern Munich star Bastian Schweinsteiger has praised Chicago Fire teammate David Accam for his ''exceptional performance'' in the 4-0 thumping of Orlando City in the Major League Soccer on Saturday night.

Chicago Fire claimed the comfortable victory in front of home fans at the Toyota Park following a sensational hat-trick by the Ghana attacker.

In the third minute, Accam cooly backheeled a Matt Polster cross past Joe Bendik.

Then, in the eighth minute Accam got his second, latching onto a ball over the top from Bastian Schweinsteiger and rounding Bednik to double the lead before completing his hat-trick from the spot.

Not only did he score three goals, Accam provided the assist for the fourth.

Great team play today and an exceptional performance by our mate @iamdavidaccam ! Thank you to all of our fans 👏 #cf97 https://t.co/4ri0YWZVaS

— Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) June 25, 2017

Accam assisted Schweinsteiger debut goal in the MLS.

David Accam

David Accam

