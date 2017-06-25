TOP STORIES
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
Mukarama Abdulai scores FIVE goals as Northern Ladies thump Real Upper Ladies in Women's League
Striker Mukarama Abdulai became the first player to score five goals in the National Women's League as she powered Northern Ladies to a 6 - 3 romp over Real Upper Ladies.
Linda Obeng opened the scoring for the home side in the early stages of the game before Mukarama exploded with a blistering hat trick in 17 minutes to make it 4-0 before halftime in Tamale.
The Black Maidens Forward added two more goals in the second half in one of the club's most lopsided wins.
Mukarama, 15, now has 8 goals out of 6 games in the ongoing National Women's League.
