modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Mukarama Abdulai scores FIVE goals as Northern Ladies thump Real Upper Ladies in Women's League

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Striker Mukarama Abdulai became the first player to score five goals in the National Women's League as she powered Northern Ladies to a 6 - 3 romp over Real Upper Ladies.

Linda Obeng opened the scoring for the home side in the early stages of the game before Mukarama exploded with a blistering hat trick in 17 minutes to make it 4-0 before halftime in Tamale.

The Black Maidens Forward added two more goals in the second half in one of the club's most lopsided wins.

Mukarama, 15, now has 8 goals out of 6 games in the ongoing National Women's League.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

Ghana School of Law can run shift system – lecturer

5 hours ago

NACOB Grabs Ruby Cocaine Cash

24 June 2017

quot-img-1THE BEST TO GET IS FREE

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35184.3562
Euro4.87304.8770
Pound Sterling5.53725.5441
Swiss Franc4.49014.4943
Canadian Dollar3.28193.2842
S/African Rand0.33670.3369
Australian Dollar3.29583.3026
body-container-line