Hearts of Oak boosted by Richard Yamoah return from injury, but won't play against Sharks

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Hearts of Oak have been handed a boost as midfielder Richard Yamoah returned from a long injury layoff, but will not play any part in their today's week 19 clash against Elmina Sharks.

The combative midfielder is returning after picking an injury in the second game of last season and any time he returns he picks a minor injury again.

Despite being fully fit and training all week, coach Frank Nuttal insists the enforcer will not be take part in the club's week 19 clash against Elmina Sharks.

'Richard had a long period of time out with the injury,' the Hearts head coach told accraheartsofoak.com

'He is at the stage where we just let him train and see how he is. But he is not under consideration for the squad; no.'

The Phobians are currently third on the log with 30 points after 18 games.

