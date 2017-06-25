TOP STORIES
Dominic Adiyiah scores brace for Nakhon Ratchasima in Chonburi FC thumping
Former Ghana international Dominic Adiyiah scored a brace for Nakhon Ratchasima FC in their 5-2 thumping of Chonburi FC Thailand Premier League at the 80th Birthday Stadium.
Chonburi opened the scoring in the 6th minute through Ghanaian attacker Prince Amponsah before Nigerian import Victor Igbonefo restored parity for the host.
Adiyiah gave the orange lads the lead with a brilliant finish just before the break.
Further goals from Paulo Rangel and Chakrit Rawanpr extended the home side's advantage before Renan Marques pulled another one back in the dying embers of the game.
Adiyiah capped his fine afternoon with a sublime strike in the 73rd minute to complete the rout.
The 27-year-old was a member of the Black Satellites squad that won the 2009 FIFA U20 world cup in Egypt.
