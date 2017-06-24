TOP STORIES
Ones Religion does not permit him/her to KILLBy: akoaso -H-H
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Australian High Commission Creates Awareness On Commonwealth Games 2018
With 285 days to go for the kick off of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, the Australian High Commissioner, HE Andrew Barnes has cut the tape to launch the official count down with an impressive artwork on the walls of the Embassy.
In a short address, he said the Games may be far but near and preparations must be made to create awareness and hoped for a memorable event in 2018.
He promised to support the Ghana contingent to try to win some medals at the Commonwealth Games.
Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) appreciated the efforts of the Australian High Commission and promised to raise a formidable team capable of winning medals to put the name of Ghana high in the Commonwealth.
He noted that the big challenge of Ghana may be funds, but he was hopeful that sponsors would come on board to help the government of Ghana to select potential medal winners to represent the country.
He expressed that the euphoria created by the Australian High Commission is impressive and more people would know and see the preparations for the Games.
A beautiful and delicious cake was cut by HE Barnes and Nunoo Mensah to signify the event.
Present at the ceremony were Justin Fraser, Consul and Senior Administrative Officer of the High Commission, Eben Borlabie, the Artist, Mohammed Shanoon, President of the Ghana Cycling Federation and leader of delegation for Gold Coast 2018 as well as some members of the GOC Executive Board.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Athletics