Ex-Ghana star Laryea Kingston wants Black Stars to focus on winning AFCON 2019
Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has urged the Black Stars to turn their attention to ending their 35-year AFCON title drought as chances of qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup looks bleak.
The Black Stars chances of making it to a fourth successive world's football fiesta looks gloomy after collecting just one point from a possible six in Group F of the qualifying phase, as African giants Egypt occupy the summit of the log with a 100% record.
And the former Heart of Midlothian attacker has called on the team, who have failed to taste glory in the Africa Cup of Nations since 1982, to shift their focus on ending their drought in Cameroon.
'It's been long since we won the nation's cup (last championship dates back 1982). I will advise Kwesi Appiah to first focus on how to qualify and then winning it. The World Cup is going to be very very difficult," Laryea said on GHOne.
The team, meanwhile have started the 2019 AFCON qualifies on a positive note after dispatching the Walias of Ethiopia 5-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium a fortnight ago.
The 36 year old played 41times for Ghana scoring 6 times.
