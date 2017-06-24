TOP STORIES
Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah reveals key reason for Mexico, USA friendlies
Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah says his decision to accept to play Mexico and the United States in friendlies next week is part of his team-building exercise for the Black Stars.
The Black Stars will play Mexico on Wednesday in Houston and travel to Connecticut three days later to face the United States on Saturday.
The former Ghana international has revealed that the two games form part of his plans of rebuilding the team after taking over from former Chelsea boss Avram Grant.
"Though friendlies we attach importance to them because they are part of our team strengthening exercise," Kwesi Appiah told the Graphic Sports.
"The performance and results are both important for us, but our priority will be on performance."
Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, says they have to honour the Mexico and USA games because they want to improve on the FIFA Ranking.
The West African giants are currently ranked 49th in the World and 9th on the Africa continent.
