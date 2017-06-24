modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah reveals key reason for Mexico, USA friendlies

- ghanasoccernet.com
4 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah says his decision to accept to play Mexico and the United States in friendlies next week is part of his team-building exercise for the Black Stars.

The Black Stars will play Mexico on Wednesday in Houston and travel to Connecticut three days later to face the United States on Saturday.

The former Ghana international has revealed that the two games form part of his plans of rebuilding the team after taking over from former Chelsea boss Avram Grant.

"Though friendlies we attach importance to them because they are part of our team strengthening exercise," Kwesi Appiah told the Graphic Sports.

"The performance and results are both important for us, but our priority will be on performance."

Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, says they have to honour the Mexico and USA games because they want to improve on the FIFA Ranking.

The West African giants are currently ranked 49th in the World and 9th on the Africa continent.

Kwesi Appiah

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

China Pumps $2bn Into ‘One District, One Factory’

4 hours ago

NACOB Grabs Ruby Cocaine Cash

5 hours ago

quot-img-1We ought to be real since shadows and mirages of life are our fantasies most of the time

By: Abraham Sedoame quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35184.3562
Euro4.87304.8770
Pound Sterling5.53725.5441
Swiss Franc4.49014.4943
Canadian Dollar3.28193.2842
S/African Rand0.33670.3369
Australian Dollar3.29583.3026
body-container-line