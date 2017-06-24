TOP STORIES
the foundation of a stong nation, is a nation which has a strong and sincere leader as her leader.By: daniel
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Lorient to lure Majeed Waris with extended break as they try to hold on to him
French side Lorient is trying to lure Abdul Majeed Waris to stay at the club by offering to allow him stay with his family a little bit before joining the team.
The smart, swift forward scored 10 goals last season but that was not enough as Lorient was relegated.
Waris has barely had time to rest as he quickly joined his national team for the games against Ethiopia, USA and Mexico.
Bordeaux have shown interest in the forward but Lorient are determined to hold on to the former Trabzonspor man.
With Benjamin Moukandjo set to leave it will be interesting to see how they deal with the Majeed Waris situation but they are starting with offering him with an extended break.
