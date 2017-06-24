TOP STORIES
Ghana call six MLS-based players for Mexico, USA friendlies
Six USA-based Ghanaian players will join the Black Stars camp in Houston on Monday ahead of the friendlies against Mexico and USA.
The six players plying their trade in the American top-flight MLS are line to feature for the Black Stars in next week's matches.
Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah handed call-ups to Harrison Afull, Jonathan Mensah, David Accam and Mohammed Abu for the two matches.
Kojo Poku and Gershon Kouffie were also given late call-ups for the friendlies against Mexico and USA on 28th June and 1 July 2017 respectively.
Columbus Crew duo of Afful and Mensah were part squad that thumped the Ethiopia 5-0 in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium two weeks ago.
They returned to their clubs in the USA as their league season is still underway but will leave their sides to join the Black Stars prepare for the match.
Their Columbus Crew team-mate Mohammed Abu will join the squad even though he was not part of the game played in Kumasi two weeks ago.
Chicago Fire hitman Accam and Kouffie were handed late calls for the two friendlies and they will also join the squad in Houston.
The two games form part of his team-building exercise by new Black Stars coach and his focus on giving the chance to USA-based players shows that he has cast his net wider.
This also shows that the American MLS league has become a destination of choice of Ghanaian players.
