modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Former Black Stars defender Joe Addo blasts the 2014 Dzamefe Commission for ignoring their mandate

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 minutes ago | Sports News

Former Black Stars and Hearts of Oak defender Joe Addo has blasted the 2014 Justice Dzamefe Commission for picking and choosing instead of working on their mandate stipulated by the government.

To him, the Presidential Commission of Inquiry picked on issues that were of particular interest to them and swept their main mandate under the carpet.

'I thought the Commission was going to talk about why our players didn't want to play the last group game. They were waiting for their money and why the money was flown to Brazil were the major issues for the Commission,' Joe Addo said on The Football Legends Night Show on GhOne TV on Friday.

'Somebody was responsible for the delay of that money and they know it. That's why some of the players were upset and throwing blows around. They had information that the money had been released but why was it not in Brazil? He questioned.

The unhappy ex-footballer questioned why the Commission ignored their mandate of fishing out what the cause of the players' behaviour was and rather dwelling on what interests them.

'We pick and choose who we want to blame but there were people who were responsible for all the delay culminating in the players' boycott. If the players had not demanded for the money, we wouldn't have had a commission. So why was that swept under the carpet?

Ghana's disappointing performance at the 2014 World Cup compelled the then NDC government to set up a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the team's performance.

The players had also threatened not to play the final group game against Portugal due to delays in the payment of their appearance fees for the tournament.

The government wanted the cause of the unpardonable behaviour of the players, hence setting up the Commission

But many believe that the Commission never tackled the issue and handled issue on a more personal level.

Former @ghanafaofficial n @HeartsOfOakGH defender Joe Addo blasts 2014 Dzamefe Commission for ignoring their mandate @iamrahmanosman pic.twitter.com/SmNHwOOUnj

— Sheikh Tophic Sienu (@DeSheikh1) June 24, 2017

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

China Pumps $2bn Into ‘One District, One Factory’

1 hour ago

NACOB Grabs Ruby Cocaine Cash

2 hours ago

quot-img-1The disease someone has is what the one can transmit to somebody,so if one is not happy,the one cannot make someone happy.

By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35184.3562
Euro4.87304.8770
Pound Sterling5.53725.5441
Swiss Franc4.49014.4943
Canadian Dollar3.28193.2842
S/African Rand0.33670.3369
Australian Dollar3.29583.3026
body-container-line