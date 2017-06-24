modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

New Wolverhampton defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh focused on regaining full fitness

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

New Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Phil Ofosu Ayeh says he is taking his time to adapt to life in England and all he wants is to regain his fitness.

The German born Ghanaian has struggled for form due to niggling injuries last season but looks to have found a way out after passing a medical at Wanderers.

'I am looking forward to only one thing and that is remaining fit throughout the season,' Ayeh told Accra-based Citi FM

'Last season I was injured quite a lot but this time I need to ensure I am so much well to help the team.'

Born in the German city of Moers, Ofosu-Ayeh has spent his entire domestic career to this point in Germany, beginning at SV Wilhelmshaven before enjoying spells at FC Rot-WeiÃŸ Erfurt, MSV Duisburg and VfR Aalen.

He joined Braunschweig in May 2015 but was restricted to just 20 appearances during his two-year stay due to injury.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

China Pumps $2bn Into ‘One District, One Factory’

1 hour ago

NACOB Grabs Ruby Cocaine Cash

2 hours ago

quot-img-1Successful people are not people without problems.They are people who respond quickly and positively to their problems

By: Fred Adjei Manu quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35184.3562
Euro4.87304.8770
Pound Sterling5.53725.5441
Swiss Franc4.49014.4943
Canadian Dollar3.28193.2842
S/African Rand0.33670.3369
Australian Dollar3.29583.3026
body-container-line