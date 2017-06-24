TOP STORIES
Successful people are not people without problems.They are people who respond quickly and positively to their problemsBy: Fred Adjei Manu
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
New Wolverhampton defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh focused on regaining full fitness
New Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Phil Ofosu Ayeh says he is taking his time to adapt to life in England and all he wants is to regain his fitness.
The German born Ghanaian has struggled for form due to niggling injuries last season but looks to have found a way out after passing a medical at Wanderers.
'I am looking forward to only one thing and that is remaining fit throughout the season,' Ayeh told Accra-based Citi FM
'Last season I was injured quite a lot but this time I need to ensure I am so much well to help the team.'
Born in the German city of Moers, Ofosu-Ayeh has spent his entire domestic career to this point in Germany, beginning at SV Wilhelmshaven before enjoying spells at FC Rot-WeiÃŸ Erfurt, MSV Duisburg and VfR Aalen.
He joined Braunschweig in May 2015 but was restricted to just 20 appearances during his two-year stay due to injury.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News