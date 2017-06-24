TOP STORIES
INDIVIDUAL DIFFERENCES IS ONE OF THE BASES OF DEMOCRACY.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda to get pay rise at Enyimba FC after improved performance
Ghana and Enyimba FC goalkeeper has been in fine form for the club in the second half of the season and will be awarded with a new contract at end of the season.
After a difficult start to life in Africa's most populated country Dauda has again showed that class is permanent by improving his performance.
The former Orlando Pirates and Chippa United man is one of the reasons why Enyimba is pushing for a return to continental football and was recently nominated for the clubs player of the month.
Having signed a short term deal,the club is already exploring the options of presenting him with an improved deal when the season comes to an end.
Enyimba are currently 7th on the league table.
