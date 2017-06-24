modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda to get pay rise at Enyimba FC after improved performance

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Ghana and Enyimba FC goalkeeper has been in fine form for the club in the second half of the season and will be awarded with a new contract at end of the season.

After a difficult start to life in Africa's most populated country Dauda has again showed that class is permanent by improving his performance.

The former Orlando Pirates and Chippa United man is one of the reasons why Enyimba is pushing for a return to continental football and was recently nominated for the clubs player of the month.

Having signed a short term deal,the club is already exploring the options of presenting him with an improved deal when the season comes to an end.

Enyimba are currently 7th on the league table.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

China Pumps $2bn Into ‘One District, One Factory’

1 hour ago

NACOB Grabs Ruby Cocaine Cash

2 hours ago

quot-img-1INDIVIDUAL DIFFERENCES IS ONE OF THE BASES OF DEMOCRACY.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35184.3562
Euro4.87304.8770
Pound Sterling5.53725.5441
Swiss Franc4.49014.4943
Canadian Dollar3.28193.2842
S/African Rand0.33670.3369
Australian Dollar3.29583.3026
body-container-line