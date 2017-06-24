modernghana logo

Late Ghana coach Herbert Addo to be laid to rest today

55 minutes ago

Former Ghana and Hearts of Oak coach Herbert Addo will be laid to rest today after passing on three months ago.

Ghana's football fraternity was dealt a huge blow following the death of the former Black Stars and Hearts of Oak coach Herbert Addo at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra on March 24, 2017.

The veteran trainer who has handled almost all Premier League clubs in the country was hospitalised for some weeks but gave up eventually.

The late Herbert Addo will be laid in state at 6:30 this morning at his residence, Addo Farms at Oyarifa on the Accra-Aburi road.

The body will be carried to the Aburi Methodist cemetery for interment later in the day.

The final unreal rites will continue at his residence followed by a memorial and thanksgiving service on Sunday.

The late Herbert Addo coached many clubs including Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, AshantiGold and Inter Allies and is highly remembered for the remarkably winning the league with Aduana Stars in their maiden Premier League season.

He left behind a wife and seven children.
