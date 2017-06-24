TOP STORIES
If you are not bumping heads with the devil, then you are heading the same direction with him.By: Bismark Omari Somu
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Former Ghana defender Joe Addo lauds Kwasi Appiah for an excellent transition in the Black Stars
Former Ghana defender Joe Addo has hailed new Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah for the introduction of many young players into the Black Stars insisting it's an excellent decision.
Appiah's second coming saw thirteen new and young players earning call ups into the Black Stars during Ghana's 2019 AFCON qualifier with Ethiopia.
Four of the new players - Lumor Agbenyenu, Ebenezer Ofori, Thomas Agyepong and Raphael Dwamena were also handed starting roles in the game.
Two of the players - Ebenezer Ofori and Raphael Dwamena found the back of the net thrice with Lumor and Agyepong providing some brilliant assists.
And Joe Addo believes it's good for Kwasi Appiah to do that.
Speaking on the Football Legends Night Show on GhOne TV on Friday night, Joe Addo said "It's always good to have a transitional period for every team and Kwasi Appiah is doing very excellent. The only thing he will need now is the support and the free hand to operate."
Joe believes that the new Ghana coach will be able to build a future Black Stars side if Ghanaians have patience for him.
'With time, Kwasi will build a strong side for the future. It is good he has brought on board some brilliant young players and we only have to be calm for him to do his own thing.'
The believe in the young seems a trademark of Kwasi Appiah as his first stint with the Black Stars saw players like Mubarak Wakaso, Jordan Ayew, Majeed Waris and Christian Atsu earning their first national caps and are now integral members of the team.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News