TOP STORIES
WHILE WALKING I SOMETIMES TRY TO TURN RIGHT, LEFT, EVEN SOMETIMES LOOK BACK FOR SOME GOOD REASONSBy: akoaso- HH
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3510
|4.3554
|Euro
|4.8544
|4.8587
|Pound Sterling
|5.5092
|5.5161
|Swiss Franc
|4.4751
|4.4795
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2897
|3.2926
|S/African Rand
|0.3345
|0.3347
|Australian Dollar
|3.2796
|3.2865
Let's fill the Baba Yara stadium on July 2 - Deputy Sports Minister
Accra, June 23, GNA - Mr. Pius Enam Hadzide, the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports has urged Ghanaians to throng the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on July 2 to honour president Nana Akufo Addo.
Nana Addo would be honoured with a fixture involving the two most successful clubs in Ghana, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in the 2017 edition of the President Cup.
Speaking at the launch of the event at the premises of ANFD international' in East Legon, Mr Hadzide said July, 2 would be a perfect day for Ghanaians to support their teams and honour the president.
"I would commend GHALCA for this idea to institutionalize an annual President Cup
"This President Cup would be an opportunity for us to show to the world that we love our President.
"We want to encourage supporters to throng the Baba Yara sports Stadium on July 2 to support the event.
"It's important that we all go to the stadium in our numbers to witness this crucial fixture.
"The Ministry would do everything in its power to ensure a successful programme," Mr Hadzide said.
GNA
By Edward Gyasi, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News