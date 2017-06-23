TOP STORIES
GHALCA officially launches 2017 President Cup
Accra, June 23, GNA - The Ghana League Club Association (GHALCA) officially launched the 2017 edition of the 'President Cup' on Thursday.
The much anticipated encounter would again feature the two glamorous clubs in Ghana, Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko on July 2, 2017 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
The match is in honour of Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo, as the President of the Republic of Ghana.
Mr. kudjoe Fianoo, the President of GHALCA expressed gratitude to Kumasi Asante Kotoko for accepting to honour the game after a prolonged communication.
"We want to welcome Nana Akufo Addo with a very tough fixture and people would agree that no fixture in Ghana comes close when Kotoko and Hearts of Oak lock horns.
"We want to thank the two glamorous clubs in Ghana for accepting our proposal to honour the President with this game" said Mr. Kudjoe Fianoo.
Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have met twice already this season where the Rainbow boys secured the bragging right over their bitter rivals.
Hearts thrashed the Porcupine Warriors 3-1 in the 'Ghana at 60' friendly game and again recorded a 1-0 victory over Kotoko in a Premier League encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Kotoko would need a revenge over their arch rivals to salvage their topsy-turvy season, whereas the Phobians would hope to continue their dominance over Kotoko this year.
Kotoko defeated Hearts in the previous edition of the President Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium through a penalty shoot out.
GNA
By Edward Gyasi, GNA
