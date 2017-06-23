TOP STORIES
GAA to hold Open Championships at El- Wak on Saturday
Accra, June 23, GNA - Following an exciting climax to the Ghana Athletics Association's (GAA) Circuit Grand Finale at Cape Coast last month, the GAA would again organise an 'Open Championship' at the El Wak Stadium on Saturday, June 24.
The championship is open to all athletes from the 10 regions of Ghana, security services, Ghana Education Service and tertiary institutions.
The Open Championships will also provide opportunities for Ghana-based athletes to qualify for the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, as the athletes will seek to meet the IAAFs entry requirements for London 2017.
With the Circuit Grand Finale, a lot is expected from the athletes, who will be competing on the day as they seek to improve upon their performances.
The event is expected to be graced by some of the recent winners of the Circuit Championships, such as sprinters Hor Halutie and Sarfo Ansah, 400m runner Rafiatu Nuhu, 800m runner Samuel Yaro and middle distance runner Rita Kyere, among others.
The Ashanti region pair of Hor Halutie and Sarfo Ansah lighted up the Circuit, recording personal best performance times of 11.57s and 20.90s respectively.
Teenager Rafiatu Nuhu similarly clocked an impressive 53.53s to win the Circuit 400m event while 800m runner Samuel Yaro crossed the finish line in a personal best of 1m: 49.06 to win a very competitive men's 800m final.
The event will also see Upper East youngsters Elizabeth Azuure and Sakat Lariba race each other for the first time this season in the women's 5000m final.
