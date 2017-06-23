TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3510
|4.3554
|Euro
|4.8544
|4.8587
|Pound Sterling
|5.5092
|5.5161
|Swiss Franc
|4.4751
|4.4795
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2897
|3.2926
|S/African Rand
|0.3345
|0.3347
|Australian Dollar
|3.2796
|3.2865
GOC joins Australian High Commission to Unveil a mural for the 2018 Commonwealth Games
Accra, June 23, GNA - The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) on Friday joined the Australian High Commission to unveil a mural for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
The mural, within the High Commission, had a countdown timer till the event commences in April next year..
The Australian High Commissioner, Andrew Barnes said the painting was designed to create awareness and euphoria as Ghana prepares for the quadrennial Games.
Barnes assured that his outfit would be working hand-in-hand with the GOC towards the Games.
He thanked the GOC for its cooperation with the Australian High Commission.
He commended the GOC for its early preparations towards the Games and urged ''Ghana to go for Gold''.
The GOC President, Ben Nunoo Mensah expressed gratitude to the High Commission for their continuous efforts towards Ghana's participation in the Games.
A ceremonial cake was cut to begin the coundown of the 285 days left for the start of the Games. GNA
By Edna A. Quansah, GNA
