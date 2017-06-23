TOP STORIES
Beauty surgery today, cancer tomorrow. Why not be your age ?By: Adwoa Ayamba
Kotoko defender Mohammed Awal eyes Wa All Stars downfall
Asante Kotoko defender Awal Mohammed has fired a warning shot to Wa All Stars ahead of their Ghana Premier League week 19 clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.
The last time the Premier League giants recorded a home victory was as far back as in week 5, when they defeated league debutantes Elmina Sharks 1-0.
Since then, the Porcupine Warriors have gone five consecutive games without tasting a victory, with latest coming in the game against Great Olympics in week 17 when they were held by a 1-1 stalemate to the dismay of their vociferous supporters.
However, Steve Polack's side have had a firm start in the second round of the campaign after picking five points from a possible nine, and defender Awal Mohammed says the team are well equipped to end that hoodoo when they square off against the defending champions on Sunday.
'We have to respect Wa All Stars because they won the league last season, but there have to respect us too. It will indeed be one of the toughest test for us, but we are determined in securing all three points at the end of the game and continue our unbeaten run in the second round,' Awal told Sportscrusader.com
Meanwhile, the highly anticipated clash between the two clubs will be telecasted live by Star times on Saturday and kick starts at 15:00 GMT.
