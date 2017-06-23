TOP STORIES
In speaking, speak to and not at.By: DR AGYEI TAKYI
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3510
|4.3554
|Euro
|4.8544
|4.8587
|Pound Sterling
|5.5092
|5.5161
|Swiss Franc
|4.4751
|4.4795
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2897
|3.2926
|S/African Rand
|0.3345
|0.3347
|Australian Dollar
|3.2796
|3.2865
AC Milan monitoring the situation of Sassuolo’s Claude Adjapong
Sassuolo's young defender Claude Adjapong who had a special season has been mentioned as one who could make it to AC Milan this season.
The Italy U21 defender shot to the limelight in the Serie A after making 18 appearances for Sassuolo which ultimately saw him being named among the best youngsters in Europe for the 2016/17 season.
He is one of the defenders that will be up the scale ones the transfer window is fully in motion for the Rosseneri.
