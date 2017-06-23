modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

AC Milan monitoring the situation of Sassuolo’s Claude Adjapong

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Sassuolo's young defender Claude Adjapong who had a special season has been mentioned as one who could make it to AC Milan this season.

The Italy U21 defender shot to the limelight in the Serie A after making 18 appearances for Sassuolo which ultimately saw him being named among the best youngsters in Europe for the 2016/17 season.

He is one of the defenders that will be up the scale ones the transfer window is fully in motion for the Rosseneri.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

Gitmo 2: We Respect Supreme Court’s Decision – Minority

4 hours ago

Kwesi Botchwey Committee report mocked as 'a smokescreen'

9 hours ago

quot-img-1In speaking, speak to and not at.

By: DR AGYEI TAKYI quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35104.3554
Euro4.85444.8587
Pound Sterling5.50925.5161
Swiss Franc4.47514.4795
Canadian Dollar3.28973.2926
S/African Rand0.33450.3347
Australian Dollar3.27963.2865
body-container-line