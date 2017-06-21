TOP STORIES
Sassuolo slap €15 million price tag on AC Milan target Joseph Alfred Duncan - report
Sassuolo have reportedly slapped a â‚¬15 million price tag on AC Milan and AS Roma target Joseph Alfred Duncan.
The two Italian giants are among FIVE clubs interested in the services of the 24-year-old Ghanaian.
Fresh media on Wednesday are claiming Sassuolo will not allow their prize asset to leave for cheap after putting the hefty figure on his head.
The Ghana international impressed heavily for the Italian side, notching a goal in 24 appearances last season.
