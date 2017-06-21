TOP STORIES
AS Roma reignite interest in Ghana midfielder Godfred Donsah - report
AS Roma have reignited their interest in Ghana midfielder Godfred Donsah.
The Giallorossi are preparing to swap Brazilian midfielder Gerson Santos da Silva for the Bologna ace, it has been claimed in the media.
Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco is considering bringing the box-to-box midfielder to the Stadio Olimpico who is worth â‚¬8m.
The 21-year-old is currently on holidays in his native country.
Godfred Donsah
