TOP STORIES
FOR A PURPOSE TO BE ACHIEVED, UNITY IS THE KEY.By: ROSE
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3430
|4.3472
|Euro
|4.8375
|4.8404
|Pound Sterling
|5.4852
|5.4909
|Swiss Franc
|4.4559
|4.4577
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2718
|3.2743
|S/African Rand
|0.3318
|0.3320
|Australian Dollar
|3.2928
|3.2984
DOL: Dreams FC pip basement boys Ho Dynamo to maintain grip at the top
Dreams FC recorded a 1-0 win over Ho Dynamo to maintain their grip at the top of Ghana's second-tier league on Wednesday.
Michael Sarfo's striker was enough to hand the 'model' Ghanaian club the maximum points at the Ho stadium.
Dreams maintain their one point lead at the summit of the table with 45 points.
They next host Phar Rangers at home.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News