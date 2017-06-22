modernghana logo

Stephen Appiah Honoured At Allianz Awards

Sammy Heywood Okine
4 hours ago | Football News

Technical Coordinator of the Black Stars, Stephen Appiah, has been honoured at the 2017 Allianz Awards for inspiring young people.

Appiah has been inspiring young people using his illustrious footballing career.

The retired footballer was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the insurance company.

“I never imagined that a day like this would come. It has been a long journey from Chorkor to Italy and from Italy to East Legon but through hard work and determination, I am here today.”

“I just want to tell the young ones to stay away from activities that can destroy their future, stay focused and work hard because that is the only way one can make it in life,” he said.

The former Hearts of Oak and Juventus star man led Ghana to two FIFA World Cups – 2006 in Germany and 2010 in South Africa.

The award was put together by Allianz Ghana in collaboration with O Africa to celebrate Ghanaian men and women who have gone beyond all kinds of difficulties to achieve their dreams.

