TOP STORIES
It doesn't take a big head to have big dreams or big eyes to have great visionsBy: Kevor Mark-Oliver
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3499
|4.3543
|Euro
|4.8487
|4.8519
|Pound Sterling
|5.5091
|5.5152
|Swiss Franc
|4.4634
|4.4661
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2754
|3.2772
|S/African Rand
|0.3334
|0.3335
|Australian Dollar
|3.2846
|3.2892
Stephen Appiah Honoured At Allianz Awards
Technical Coordinator of the Black Stars, Stephen Appiah, has been honoured at the 2017 Allianz Awards for inspiring young people.
Appiah has been inspiring young people using his illustrious footballing career.
The retired footballer was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the insurance company.
“I never imagined that a day like this would come. It has been a long journey from Chorkor to Italy and from Italy to East Legon but through hard work and determination, I am here today.”
“I just want to tell the young ones to stay away from activities that can destroy their future, stay focused and work hard because that is the only way one can make it in life,” he said.
The former Hearts of Oak and Juventus star man led Ghana to two FIFA World Cups – 2006 in Germany and 2010 in South Africa.
The award was put together by Allianz Ghana in collaboration with O Africa to celebrate Ghanaian men and women who have gone beyond all kinds of difficulties to achieve their dreams.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Football News