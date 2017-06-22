TOP STORIES
Baboo Sports Presents Tennis Equipment to Asante And Dosoo
Aaron Asante and Michael Dosoo by sterling sportsmanship, skills and showing promise during the 4th edition of Bajfreight Junior Tennis league in Ashaiman won the heart of management Baboo sports, the official Rep of Babolat in Ghana securing a Babolat Tennis Racquets and Shoe to enhance their careers.
Managing Director Of Baboo Sports Mr. Lamptey Ismailia told tennis.com.gh about how impressive the two players were during the tournament hence, pushing them to honor them. “the two young players have shown good performance since the Bajfrieght league began”.
He further stated his desire to put the sport of Tennis in the limelight as it is regarded as a least financed sport in the country. “BabooSports will soon organize inter--schools to unearth talents to help the game of tennis to rise up”.
Also present during the presentation was Michael Dosoo’ s father Ebenezer Darke Dosoo, who also expressed his gratitude to Baboo Sports for such a gesture.
