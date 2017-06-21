modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Asamoah Gyan rallies support for alma-mater -Accra Academy despite heartbreak defeat to rivals Presec in NSMQ17

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News


Ghana Captain Asamoah Gyan rallied support for his alma mater - Accra Academy Presbyterian Boys rallied from behind to beat their sworn-rivals in the 2017 National Science and Maths Quiz on Wednesday.

Gyan, who is passionate about his former school, offered his unflinching support to the school but failed to take down their city rivals.

Presec blew Academy apart in the fourth and fifth round as grab the bragging right for the next one year.

come on Accraca.... show them.... bleoooo #NSMQ2017 @AnimSammy

— ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) June 21, 2017

The 31-year-old has built an artificial turf for the cost costing $25,000.

Asamoah Gyan

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

4th ISTR Conference Underway In Accra

52 minutes ago

Gyampo: Limit president's power

2 hours ago

quot-img-1Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away.

By: Fiona Adomako quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.34304.3472
Euro4.83754.8404
Pound Sterling5.48525.4909
Swiss Franc4.45594.4577
Canadian Dollar3.27183.2743
S/African Rand0.33180.3320
Australian Dollar3.29283.2984
body-container-line