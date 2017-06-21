TOP STORIES
Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away.By: Fiona Adomako
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3430
|4.3472
|Euro
|4.8375
|4.8404
|Pound Sterling
|5.4852
|5.4909
|Swiss Franc
|4.4559
|4.4577
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2718
|3.2743
|S/African Rand
|0.3318
|0.3320
|Australian Dollar
|3.2928
|3.2984
Asamoah Gyan rallies support for alma-mater -Accra Academy despite heartbreak defeat to rivals Presec in NSMQ17
Ghana Captain Asamoah Gyan rallied support for his alma mater - Accra Academy Presbyterian Boys rallied from behind to beat their sworn-rivals in the 2017 National Science and Maths Quiz on Wednesday.
Gyan, who is passionate about his former school, offered his unflinching support to the school but failed to take down their city rivals.
Presec blew Academy apart in the fourth and fifth round as grab the bragging right for the next one year.
come on Accraca.... show them.... bleoooo #NSMQ2017 @AnimSammy
— ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) June 21, 2017
The 31-year-old has built an artificial turf for the cost costing $25,000.
Asamoah Gyan
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News