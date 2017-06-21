modernghana logo

Asamoah Gyan uncertain about his club future, lots of options for Ghana striker

- ghanasoccernet.com
14 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan says he is uncertain about his club future despite a firm offer from Turkish side Bursaspor, revealing he has got several clubs chasing after his signature.

The SuperLig side tabled an exclusive offer to the Ghana captain last week which was exclusively revealed by Ghanasoccernet.com.

However, Gyan claims he is unaware of the Turkish interest insisting there are several clubs interested in signing him as a free agent.

'I don't really know about that move, There are options but at the end of the day I will make the final decision," Gyan said.

'Despite the interest which has been shown from other clubs, I will make sure everything is right for me before I take a decision.

'I have also heard the news in the media, as I always say I will come out with the final decision and definitely there are more clubs interested in me.'

Gyan's contract with Chinese side Shanghai SIPG comes to an end at the end of this month, making him a free agent.

Asamoah Gyan

