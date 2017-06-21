modernghana logo

StarTimes to broadcast Asante Kotoko-Wa All Stars; Berekum Chelsea vs Dwarfs live

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Asante Kotoko's Ghana Premier League home match against Wa All Stars on Saturday will be telecast live, broadcast right holders Startimes has confirmed.

There will be two live games for this weekend's week 19 Premier League fixtures.

On Sunday, the cameras will be at the Golden City Park where Berekum host Ebusua Dwarfs.

There will be six other matches played on Sunday to complete the pack of games.

Match day 19 Full Schedule:
Saturday, Asante Kotoko v Wa All Stars
Sunday: 
Berekum Chelsea v Ebusua Dwarfs - Golden City Park, Berekum (LIVE)

AshantiGold v Inter Allies - Len Clay Stadium, Obuasi

Great Olympics v Liberty Professionals - Accra Sports Stadium, Accra

Bechem United v Medeama SC - Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem

Tema Youth v Aduana Stars - Tema Sports Stadium, Tema

Bolga All Stars v WAFA SC - Utrecht Academy Park, Tamale

Elmina Sharks v Hearts of Oak - Ndoum Sports Complex - Elmina

