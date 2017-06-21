TOP STORIES
By wisdom a house is built; but it is by understanding is establishedBy: RICHARD ODOOM
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3430
|4.3472
|Euro
|4.8375
|4.8404
|Pound Sterling
|5.4852
|5.4909
|Swiss Franc
|4.4559
|4.4577
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2718
|3.2743
|S/African Rand
|0.3318
|0.3320
|Australian Dollar
|3.2928
|3.2984
StarTimes to broadcast Asante Kotoko-Wa All Stars; Berekum Chelsea vs Dwarfs live
Asante Kotoko's Ghana Premier League home match against Wa All Stars on Saturday will be telecast live, broadcast right holders Startimes has confirmed.
There will be two live games for this weekend's week 19 Premier League fixtures.
On Sunday, the cameras will be at the Golden City Park where Berekum host Ebusua Dwarfs.
There will be six other matches played on Sunday to complete the pack of games.
Match day 19 Full Schedule:
Saturday, Asante Kotoko v Wa All Stars
Sunday:
Berekum Chelsea v Ebusua Dwarfs - Golden City Park, Berekum (LIVE)
AshantiGold v Inter Allies - Len Clay Stadium, Obuasi
Great Olympics v Liberty Professionals - Accra Sports Stadium, Accra
Bechem United v Medeama SC - Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem
Tema Youth v Aduana Stars - Tema Sports Stadium, Tema
Bolga All Stars v WAFA SC - Utrecht Academy Park, Tamale
Elmina Sharks v Hearts of Oak - Ndoum Sports Complex - Elmina
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News