TOP STORIES
We are living in the world of Pros and Cons.Those cons will surely enter into the next world which will be under Christ control,but for the pros,they will suffer loss.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3430
|4.3472
|Euro
|4.8375
|4.8404
|Pound Sterling
|5.4852
|5.4909
|Swiss Franc
|4.4559
|4.4577
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2718
|3.2743
|S/African Rand
|0.3318
|0.3320
|Australian Dollar
|3.2928
|3.2984
Abdul Majeed Waris: I Place Team Glory Ahead Of Personal Glory
Black Stars and FC Lorient striker Abdul Majeed Waris has revealed that he places team glory ahead of individual glory.
Speaking in an interview, Majeed Waris who started his football career with Right to Dream Academy in Ghana acknowledged that Lorient had a turbulent season in the French Ligue 1.
“I will say it’s been a very difficult season for the team even though I did very well personally.”
The former Trabzonspor striker who scored 19 goals in 51 appearances for Lorient last season further reiterated that he was quite disappointing looking at how his personal form did not reflect that of the team’s form.
“I am the kind of person who thinks about team glory than personal glory. If I’m scoring the goals and the team is still going down it doesn’t reflect the importance of the goals,” he said.
Abdul Majeed Waris [25] did not make Avram Grant’s final 23-man squad for the AFCON 2017 but has been recalled into the Black Stars by returnee coach, James Kwesi Appiah.
Waris however, insisted that he’ll be moving out of FC Lorient but could not name his new destination.
Email: [email protected]
www.sports24ghana.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Football News