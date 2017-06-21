modernghana logo

TT Brothers Reaches Out To The Golden Arms

El-Amisty Nobo
2 hours ago

TT Brothers [South-West Distillers and Duckworth Flavours International] has reached out to the Ghana Armwrestling national team [The Golden Arms] as they prepare ahead of their African Armwrestling Championship in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to information available to www.sports24ghana.com TT Brothers made a donation of 30 cartons of Uncle T Malt and an undisclosed amount to the Ghana Armwrestling Federation [GAF] on Monday, June19, 2017.

TT Brothers - dealers in alcoholic, closures, food chemicals, as well as non-alcoholic drinks and beverages is widely acknowledged for its benevolence towards the development and promotion of sports in Ghana.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armwrestling Federation has expressed its profound gratitude to TT Brothers for its kind gesture.

A statement from the Federation copied to www.sports24ghana.com read:

“The Federation is thankful to Mr. Isaac Tetteh and by extension TT Brothers for coming to our aid.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armwrestling Federation is calling on other corporate bodies to support the contingents of 15 financially to help them raise the flag of Ghana high in Nigeria.

The African Armwrestling Championship takes off from June 28 - July 5, 2017 in Lagos, Nigeria.

