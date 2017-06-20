modernghana logo

Ex-Hearts coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi writes to the club's fans, calls for calm and support

- ghanasoccernet.com
3 hours ago | Sports News

Former Hearts coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi has written a heart-warming letter to the club's supporters, calling for support as they chase the Premier League crown this season.

The Japanese was sacked exactly a year today after falling out with the club's top hierarchy.

Yatsuhashi was appointed in October 2015 but was relived off duty after just a year in charge due to poor string of results.

The Asian tactician also fell out with the club's majority shareholder Togbe Afede XIV - leading to his ultimate dismissal on June 20, 2016.

And the 48-year-old has sent a heart-warming letter to the Phobian fans, urging for calm and support for the players and technical team.

Dear Hearts supporters,
I did not realize until few of you have mentioned it was a year ago today, 20th of June, that Hearts management and I reached an agreement to terminate my contract due to unavoidable circumstance.  I regret that I had to leave, and I have received so many phone calls and messages from many people on that day.  I am sure it was a circumstance that Hearts management wish they could've avoided.

Life is all about "progress".  It's been a year since I left, and Heats has done well this season so far under one coach, and that is important.  I learned so many things since I left from Hearts by seeing and experiencing many things outside Ghana.  I truly believe that I had no other way to get it done while I was coaching Hearts for 2015-2016 season.  However, I have realized that Hearts management had done their best too during the time I was there.

I also have recognized that Hearts management understood importance of "stability" by keeping one coach for the season.

All I ask is let us support Accra Hearts of Oak to do well for rest of this 2016-2017 season and going forward.  I am no bigger than Hearts of Oak, and I believe I dedicated everything for success of Hearts of Oak while I was there.

As we always say... "Phooooooobia!"
Kenichi Yatsuhashi
Dear Heats supporters, https://t.co/XnuruROHCn pic.twitter.com/lDA608hurM

— Kenichi Yatsuhashi (@keni_yats_coach) June 20, 2017

