TOP STORIES
“Cigarette kisses the flame. But the mouth kisses the woman. (Cigarette embrasse la flamme. - Mais la bouche embrasse la femme.)”By: Charles de Leusse
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3422
|4.3464
|Euro
|4.8524
|4.8553
|Pound Sterling
|5.5380
|5.5443
|Swiss Franc
|4.4604
|4.4625
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2900
|3.2917
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3356
|Australian Dollar
|3.3018
|3.3077
Ex-Hearts coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi writes to the club's fans, calls for calm and support
Former Hearts coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi has written a heart-warming letter to the club's supporters, calling for support as they chase the Premier League crown this season.
The Japanese was sacked exactly a year today after falling out with the club's top hierarchy.
Yatsuhashi was appointed in October 2015 but was relived off duty after just a year in charge due to poor string of results.
The Asian tactician also fell out with the club's majority shareholder Togbe Afede XIV - leading to his ultimate dismissal on June 20, 2016.
And the 48-year-old has sent a heart-warming letter to the Phobian fans, urging for calm and support for the players and technical team.
Dear Hearts supporters,
I did not realize until few of you have mentioned it was a year ago today, 20th of June, that Hearts management and I reached an agreement to terminate my contract due to unavoidable circumstance. I regret that I had to leave, and I have received so many phone calls and messages from many people on that day. I am sure it was a circumstance that Hearts management wish they could've avoided.
Life is all about "progress". It's been a year since I left, and Heats has done well this season so far under one coach, and that is important. I learned so many things since I left from Hearts by seeing and experiencing many things outside Ghana. I truly believe that I had no other way to get it done while I was coaching Hearts for 2015-2016 season. However, I have realized that Hearts management had done their best too during the time I was there.
I also have recognized that Hearts management understood importance of "stability" by keeping one coach for the season.
All I ask is let us support Accra Hearts of Oak to do well for rest of this 2016-2017 season and going forward. I am no bigger than Hearts of Oak, and I believe I dedicated everything for success of Hearts of Oak while I was there.
As we always say... "Phooooooobia!"
Kenichi Yatsuhashi
Dear Heats supporters, https://t.co/XnuruROHCn pic.twitter.com/lDA608hurM
— Kenichi Yatsuhashi (@keni_yats_coach) June 20, 2017
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News