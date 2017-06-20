modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Mensah contradicts Muntari over Gyan's leadership qualities, believes striker is ''great leader''

- ghanasoccernet.com
4 hours ago | Sports News


Ex-Ghana defender John Mensah has hailed Asamoah Gyan as a 'great leader' of the Black Stars - in clear contrast of Sulley Muntari's verdict.

Gyan took over the armband from John Mensah in 2012 and has exhibited remarkable leadership  qualities.

However former international teammate Sulley Muntari took a subtle dig at Gyan, saying he is only doing his best to lead the team.

But former captain John Mensah, capped 86 times, has lavished praises on the leadership qualities of the now free agent.

'Gyan is a great leader…. he took over from me and since then he has led the team very well,' Mensah told GHone TV.

'I see he inspires the players a lot on and off the pitch and I am really happy for him, I believe he can take the team far.'

Gyan notched a landmark last week after scoring his 50th international goal for Ghana.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Sports News

TOP STORIES

Security Forces Reject GHC1,300 Galamsey Bribe...As Amansie West DCE C...

6 hours ago

'You can count on my loyalty' - Georgina Wood takes seat on Council of...

6 hours ago

quot-img-1Life is meaningful only when you are able to uplift others in their times of needs

By: Dr. Emmanuel Moore A quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.34224.3464
Euro4.85244.8553
Pound Sterling5.53805.5443
Swiss Franc4.46044.4625
Canadian Dollar3.29003.2917
S/African Rand0.33540.3356
Australian Dollar3.30183.3077
body-container-line