TOP STORIES
talking and doing are two different thingsBy: s y sekyi
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3430
|4.3472
|Euro
|4.8375
|4.8404
|Pound Sterling
|5.4852
|5.4909
|Swiss Franc
|4.4559
|4.4577
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2718
|3.2743
|S/African Rand
|0.3318
|0.3320
|Australian Dollar
|3.2928
|3.2984
Didi Dramani backs IFAB's proposal to scrap 45-minute half of football
Black Queens Coach Didi Dramani has given a thumbs up to the International Football Association Board proposal to reduce each half of a game to 30 miutes in the bid to prevent time wasting.
A proposal to scrap 45-minute halves is to be looked at by football's lawmakers to deter time-wasting.
Instead, there could be two periods of 30 minutes with the clock stopped whenever the ball goes out of play. The International Football Association Board (Ifab) says matches only see about 60 minutes of "effective playing time".
The idea is one of several put forward in a new strategy document designed to address football's "negativities" an idea Ghanaian coach, Mas-ud Didi Dramani lauds.
"From the technical point of view the idea of this is to ward of unnecessary time wasting," he said
"In our own terrain when there is international competitions like the AFCON, when the technical study group are working the look at the actual time the ball was played and at times you realised we don't even play more than 50 minutes.
"If the quality is very high at times you get 54 minutes and this is just to show that the game of football is really improving, there is no unnecessary time wasting and i think we all have to hold this."
There are also ideas for teams whose players mob referees to be docked points and for defenders to be allowed to receive the ball from a goal kick within the penalty area.
A goal kick would follow a penalty kick, meaning there would be no opportunity for players to follow in and score from a rebound. This is proposed to stop the issue of encroachment, with the kick being given as missed if an attacking player encroaches and a retake being allowed if a defending player encroaches on a missed penalty.
IFAB says the "Fair Play!" document has three aims -- to improve player behaviour and increase respect, to increase playing time and to increase fairness and attractiveness.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Sports News