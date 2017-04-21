Dreams FC have sent a congratulatory message Great Olympics who mark 63 years of existence today.
Dreams FC salute 63-year-old Great Olympics
Dreams FC have sent a congratulatory message Great Olympics who mark 63 years of existence today.
A letter signed by the club's administrative manager Ameenu Shardow read: ''The board, management and entire family of Dreams Football Club wishes to congratulate you on the occasion of your 63rd anniversary.
''The rich tradition, history and passion of Great Olympics continue to be an inspiration to a lot of clubs in Ghana including ours.
''Your dexterity was emphasized in the manner leadership was able to handle recent challenges to have come your way.
''It is our fervent prayer that the Almighty continue to renew the intense passion amongst your supporters in dedicating themselves towards the success of your club in the coming years.
''We eagerly await such a time to receive an invitation for the celebration of more milestones to be chalked by your club.
''Oly Dade, Oly Agorsu, Oly Mashi.''
